Gigi, Bella Hadid donate BIG amount to Palestinian

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid show their support for Palestinian families

  by Web Desk
  June 01, 2024
Gigi, Bella Hadid donate BIG amount to Palestinian

Gigi and Bella Hadid have made a significant impact beyond the fashion world by donating $1 million to support children and families in Palestine.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Hadid sisters, collectively donated with an equal distribution among four organisations with a focus on children and families: HEAL Palestine, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), World Central Kitchen (WCK), and United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

The organisations will provide humanitarian aid like food and medical programs, assist displaced families, and also give psychological services during the Israel genocide in Palestine.

This donation update was followed by Bella Hadid's statement that she posted on her Instagram during her recent trip to Cannes, where she wore a Keffiyeh dress and explained its significance.

She wrote, “Palestine on my mind, in my blood and on my heart. Always… While I still have to go to work, even through this horror, to wear our culture makes me a proud Palestinian & I want the world to continue to see Palestine, wherever we go.”

Earlier Gigi Hadid also voiced her expressions over ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

In a statement, the mother of one said, “I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation,” adding, “It’s a responsibility I hold daily.” 

