Rihanna hits record for Most Diamond Singles by woman artist

Rihanna got 4 diamond certifications handed by the RIAA

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Rihanna has scored another crown jewel to her collection by going down in history for Most Diamond Singles created by a female singer.

On Friday, May 31, she was honored with four new additions of diamond plaques by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

This makes her entire stock of the award totaling to seven diamond certifications, as per Billboard.

Interestingly, one certified song in this magnificent reserve of Rihanna’s is the 2012 megahit, Diamonds, making its title an aptly chosen stroke of luck.

According to the listings on RIAA’s website, other tracks include the all-time groovers, We Found Love, Umbrella, Work, Stay, and Needed Me.

But this doesn’t exclude her blockbuster, Love the Way You Lie, which was released in 2010 alongside Eminem on backing the song up with rap.

It had a standalone instalment called The Monster, albeit that hasn’t earned a diamond certification so far.

Roc Nation extended a hearty congratulations to Rihanna on becoming the new historic woman to hold this record.

Announcing this, the singer herself wrote on X, “Ain’t no back n forth” while attaching an image showing these accolades together in one snap.

