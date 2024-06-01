Robert De Niro fumbles leadership award due to his ‘angry’ political stance

Robert De Niro has been denied a leadership award from the National Association of Broadcasters after he shared his opinions on the “Stormy Daniels hush money case.”
According to Variety, the renowned filmmaker believes that “justice was served” during Donald Trump's involvement in the case.
He said, “This is just one part of the whole picture, so I want to be very careful.”
While talking about his safety concerns, Robert shared, “You think about that. It makes me more angry, but I have to be afraid to be intimidated. And that’s why I said, you’re not going to intimidate us.”
A spokesperson of the National Association of Broadcasters addressed the situation to The Hill.
The statement read, “While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize.”
“To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event” the spokesperson concluded.