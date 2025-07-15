'Stranger Things' gears up for final chapter with poster reveal, teaser tease

'Stranger Things' gears up for final chapter with poster reveal, teaser tease

Netflix has announced that the first teaser for the final season of Stranger Things will drop tomorrow, sending fans into a frenzy as a haunting new poster was unveiled today.

On July 15, the official account of the Stranger Things dropped the spine-chilling poster of the highly-anticipated season.

The poster featured, “One last adventure begins. Teaser tomorrow.”

The post included a new poster for Stranger Things 5 that referenced earlier seasons.



It captures the gang riding across Hawkins while Vecna’s spectral form looms in the crimson-tinted clouds, symbolizing the darkness still to come in the upcoming season.

The fans have been waiting for years to watch the epic conclusion of the popular Netflix show.

Soon after the poster dropped, the fans swapped to the comment section to show their excitement for the upcoming season.

One fan wrote, “So exciting! Now this is an iconic mind-blowing TV show that will forever be in in hearts!”

Another fan noted, “Today marks 9 years since the world turned... upside down. Thank you Stranger Things for marking my life. Tomorrow, the trailer. Today, the heart full of nostalgia.”

The third remarked, “Code red! I repeat code red we are ready for one last adventure!”

Stranger Things Season 5 will be released in three parts, with Part 1 premiering on Netflix on November 26, 2025.

Part 2 will follow on Christmas Day, and the final installment is set to drop on New Year’s Eve.

