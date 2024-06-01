Viggo Mortensen uses ‘Lord of the Rings’ iconic sword in new film

Viggo Mortensen, who played Aragorn in the The Lord of the Rings franchise, has sneaked out his iconic sword, Andúril as a prop for his new movie The Dead Don’t Hurt.
During an interview with GQ UK Magazine, Viggo revealed that he has used Aragorn’s sword Andúril from Lord of the Rings in his latest movie.
He shared, “We had everything for this sequence with a knight. We had found this great, spirited horse, the right kind of saddle, and we made a medieval kind of blanket, and we had the costume for the knight.”
“Everything was right, and then I said, well, we should have a sword. And I did look and there were some good ones and I thought, well, it might be kind of good to use [Aragorn’s sword] that I had because it’s really good,” Viggo recalled.
He further reminisced, “But I knew I would have to ask permission.”
The Green Book actor went on to share about how he took permission from The Lord of the Rings director, noting, “I did ask Peter Jackson if he’d be all right with it, and he said, ‘Well, is it very important in the story?’ I said, no, it’s not, actually. You hardly notice it, but somebody will, probably.”
“He said it was okay with him but that I should ask the movie company. So I contacted them and they were fine with it. They realized it wasn’t essential, it wasn’t going to draw a lot of attention to itself. And they were very nice about it, and they gave us permission. That’s why we did it, just because it seemed right. It was kind of a last-minute accident,” he concluded.
For the unversed, The Dead Don’t Hurt was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.
The film is slated to hit the theaters May 31, 2024.