Entertainment

Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals Enrique Iglesias and Aaliyah's close friendship

Enrique Iglesias’s emotional reaction to Aaliyah’s death, revealed by Jennifer Love Hewitt

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals Enrique Iglesias and Aaliyah's close friendship
Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals Enrique Iglesias and Aaliyah's close friendship

Jennifer Love Hewitt recently opened up about the deep bond between Enrique Iglesias and the late Aaliyah, revealing that the two shared a close friendship.

In a shared video by a fan page dedicated to the late singer, the Heartbreakers star discussed a rare fact about the friendship between the Spanish entertainer and the More Than a Woman songstress.

“Oh, Enrique! Oh, this is such a good mashup, guys,” Hewitt, 45, said in a clip.

In the video, the actress could be seen viewing herself in the role of Iglesias' romantic interest in the music video for his 2001 single Hero while appearing on Entertainment Tonight Retrospective.

He sobs while Hewitt cradles him in an emotive sequence from the ballad.

“The craziest thing about that video shoot that I don’t know if people know, is that Enrique and Aaliyah were close friends,” she said.

“And the night that we filmed that video, was the night that she passed. And so Enrique had to film that, like all of his crying stuff in the video was filmed and he was really crying because she had passed,” Hewitt explained.

To note, Aaliyah passed away on Aug. 25, 2001, at the age of 22.

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Entertainment News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Imtiaz Ali opens up about ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Failure: ‘Unfortunate child
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Austin Butler expresses serious reservations about girlfriend Kaia Gerber
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ellie Goulding double crosses new surfer beau by hugging ex-husband Casper Jopling
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kourtney Kardashian drops weekend photo dump with Travis Barker and son Rocky
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for mother Nargis on her 95th birthday anniversary
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Adam Rodriguez celebrates 25 years of Jennifer Lopez's 'If You Had My Love’
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul's ‘highly anticipated' match gets postponed
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Pregnant Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner date with her mother
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for Sony Liv upcoming series 'Shandur'
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Is Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce looking for acting gigs?