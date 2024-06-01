Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals Enrique Iglesias and Aaliyah's close friendship

Jennifer Love Hewitt recently opened up about the deep bond between Enrique Iglesias and the late Aaliyah, revealing that the two shared a close friendship.
In a shared video by a fan page dedicated to the late singer, the Heartbreakers star discussed a rare fact about the friendship between the Spanish entertainer and the More Than a Woman songstress.
“Oh, Enrique! Oh, this is such a good mashup, guys,” Hewitt, 45, said in a clip.
In the video, the actress could be seen viewing herself in the role of Iglesias' romantic interest in the music video for his 2001 single Hero while appearing on Entertainment Tonight Retrospective.
He sobs while Hewitt cradles him in an emotive sequence from the ballad.
“The craziest thing about that video shoot that I don’t know if people know, is that Enrique and Aaliyah were close friends,” she said.
“And the night that we filmed that video, was the night that she passed. And so Enrique had to film that, like all of his crying stuff in the video was filmed and he was really crying because she had passed,” Hewitt explained.
To note, Aaliyah passed away on Aug. 25, 2001, at the age of 22.