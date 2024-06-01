Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for Sony Liv upcoming series 'Shandur'

Zindagi Gulzar Hai pair, Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan, will be sharing screen space in a big-budget series titled Shandur for the streaming platform Sony Liv.
Something Haute revealed that the duo are back again promising a Zindagi Gulzar Hai 2.0 vibe with their sizzling chemistry on screen.
Fawad will step into the role of a Chitrali prince with a passion for polo while Saeed’s character has not been publicly defined as yet.
Directed by Asim Raza and written by Umera Ahmed, the series which is set to stream on the Indian OTT platform Sony Liv is shaping up to be a veritable feast for the senses.
This high-budget production’s filming has already hit floors in the UK and various locations across Pakistan.
Its international filming footprint will not only enhance its visual appeal but also create an expansive storyline.
To note, Fawad ain’t riding solo. Joining him is a constellation of Pakistani stars including the likes of Sanam Saeed, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Hira Khan.
Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, are also reuniting in the much anticipated Barzakh and the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.