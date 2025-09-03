Home / Entertainment

Johnny Depp returns to Dior campaign years after Amber Heard breakup

'The Pirates of the Caribbean' star was involved in a messy four-year legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is finally making a much-awaited comeback for Dior's new advertisement campaign years after his controversy. 

On Wednesday, September 3rd, the official Instagram handle of the renowned French luxury brand unveiled a glimpse of the Oscar-nominated actor in the upcoming project.

"In the wild, everything is always in front of you." The new film by Jean Baptiste Mondino, starring @JohnnyDepp," they penned in a caption.

The announcement, accompanied by a captivating video clip, featured Depp in his iconic Caribbean mode as he lifted his cowboy hat and posed alongside a tiger. 

Notably, the footage concluded with a striking smile of the 62-year-old actor, who was standing on a hill.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal trial: 

In 2019, Amber Heard, who is a well-known actress and Depp's former wife, accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

As a result, he was boycotted by the entire film industry.

At the time, the American actor was temporarily removed by the French brand, as he stepped from multiple movies, including the Harry Potter spinoff series Fantastic Beasts and others, in 2020.

Years after the controversy, Johnny Depp has now officially starred in the new advertisement for Dior.

For those unaware, Depp and Heard, who parted ways in 2017, were involved in a legal battle in 2020, which the actor won in the defamation trial in 2022. 

