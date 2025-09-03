Sydney Sweeney flaunts fit figure amid Scooter Braun ‘dating’ rumours

Sydney Sweeney flaunted her toned figure amid her romance rumours with Scooter Braun.
The Anyone But You actress put her enviable figure on display in a sleek leotard before slipping into a chic leather co-ord as she took center stage in Jimmy Choo’s striking Autumn campaign.
Sydney led the designer brand’s Autumn 2025 campaign, which highlights feminine style through footwear and accessories.
Her first ensemble featured a daring black leotard as she stretched in a dance studio, script in hand.
In an image, she added glam in the look with the £1,325 buttermilk leather Hart Knee Boot 85s.
The other striking image showed Sydney sported a black crocodile-print leather longline blazer paired with a mini-skirt.
She completed the look with Chocolate Zebra Pony Pumps and the coordinating Bar Hobo bag along with an Arlie belt.
Notably, Sydney Sweeney’s sultry images came amid the reports suggesting that she “casually” dating Scooter Braun after ending engagement with Jonathan Davino.
As per PEOPLE, a source revealed that the 27-year-old actress and the 44-year-old record executive are "casually hooking up.”
"Everything is casual," another source told the outlet, adding, "She is living her life and working hard."
It is also reported that they have been on "multiple dates" but added that their relationship remains "casual."
"Sydney has just ended a relationship and she's doing what women in their 20s do — she's dating," one source said.
The outlet reported that the pair met in June when they both attended Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos' star-studded three-day wedding extravaganza in Venice, Italy.