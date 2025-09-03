Travis Kelce embraces next phase with Taylor Swift after dreamy engagement  

Travis Kelce is gearing up for the next phase of his life with fiancée Taylor Swift.
The Kansas City Chiefs Tight End has reportedly been preparing himself for this shift in his life with his popstar partner.
In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis spilt the beans regarding his upcoming marriage plans with Taylor.
Speaking about his dreamy engagement with the August crooner, the NFL star revealed that he has started the process of wedding planning with the 14-time Grammy-winning artist.
During the much-awaited episode of the show, which aired on Wednesday, September 3rd, Jason asked his younger brother, "I cannot wait to hear more of the planning and everything that will take place."
He additionally interrogated, "Travis, you’re about to embark on the wedding planning phase of a relationship."
Upon which Travis replied, "Oh, it’s gonna go crazy, that is the next step, yeah, I’ve heard about that."
These bombshell revelations from Travis Kelce follow a report that recently suggested that the couple, who began dating in September 2023, has not started wedding planning.
However, the 35-year-old athlete has not shared further details of his upcoming marriage to Taylor Swift.
The two broke the internet with their surprise engagement on Instagram, accompanied by a heartwarming carousel of clicks.
On August 26th, they wrote in a joint post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
The two later made their first public appearance at the Cincinnati Bearcats game after their engagement.