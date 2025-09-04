Kate Hudson releases spine-chilling trailer for new movie 'Shell' 

Kate Hudson is fueling excitement among her fans as she dropped the trailer for her new movie, Shell.
The 46-year-old American actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 3rd, to share the teaser of her upcoming film in collaboration with Elisabeth Moss.
Hudson penned the caption for her post that read, "Coming to you 10/3."
According to media reports, the film revolves around Moss’ character, Samantha Lake, who is desperate to reclaim her career.
The synopsis of the forthcoming project said Samantha is "Drawn into the glamorous world of wellness mogul Zoe Shannon, played by Hudson, only to uncover a monstrous truth beneath its flawless surface."
Shell also starred popular American actors and actresses, including Arian Moayed, Este Haim, Elizabeth Berkley, Ziwe and Kaia Gerber.
Max Minghella’s latest directorial debut was initially debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, when director Minghella, 39, told PEOPLE that Hudson was his top choice for the role of Zoe Shannon.
At the time, he said, "There wasn't really anybody else I could really think of who would bring that kind of innate charisma and self-possession to it."
Shell is coming to the theatres and on OTT platforms on October 3rd, 2025.