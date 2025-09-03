Home / Entertainment

Lady Gaga drops new gothic song 'The Dead Dance' for 'Wednesday' season 2

The Grammy-winning musician recently starred in Netflix's new TV series, Wednesday season 2

Lady Gaga is giving spooky vibes in her new haunted track, The Dead Dance

The Die With A Smile hitmaker has teamed up with the critically acclaimed American filmmaker and Artist, Tim Burton, for a gothic rendition.  

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Gaga dropped the official music video on her Instagram account to unveil the first glimpse of her exciting collaboration with the 67-year-old producer, who is known for popularizing Goth culture in the American film industry. 

"The Dead Dance" music video directed by @TimBurton is out now!" Gaga penned her caption.

According to the song's lyrics, in the new dark rendition, Gaga sings about overcoming a difficult situation and choosing to keep "dancing" until she finds herself dead in the viral music video. 

The song also debuts in Netflix's highly anticipated TV series, Wednesday season 2, which premiered on September 3rd. 

In the second instalment of the superhit show, the Grammy-winning artist portrayed the character as Nevermore Academy teacher Rosaline Rotwood. 

The Dead Dance was initially announced on Spotify and Netflix's Wednesday Graveyard Gala at Guastavino's in New York City on Thursday, August 28th. 

In addition to Lady Gaga, Wednesday season 2 also starred Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday.   

