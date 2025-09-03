James Gunn’s 'Superman': 'Man of Tomorrow' gets 2027 release date

James Gunn’s Superman saga is set to continue, with the highly anticipated sequel Man of Tomorrow official release date has been revealed.
The Suicide Squad director took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to drop the exciting news for Superman fans.
In a shared post, he announced an official title and release date for the project, noting the caption, “Superman: Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.”
The announcement came with a comic panel of Superman and a Warsuit-wearing Lex Luthor, suggesting the sequel will once more highlight Luthor’s vendetta.
In the comics, Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult) builds the suit to rival Superman’s powers; after his failed clone plot in Gunn’s first film, he now seems ready to take matters into his own hands.
Man of Tomorrow will arrive after two 2026 DC releases: the cosmic adventure Supergirl (directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Ana Mogueira, and starring Milly Alcock) and the horror-inspired Clayface (directed by James Watkins, penned by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, and featuring Tom Rhys Harries and Naomi Ackie).
The DC schedule revealed that the Superman sequel will hit the screens before Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, which is currently slated to release on October 1, 2027.