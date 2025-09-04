Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter reveals surprise heartbreak inspired ‘Man’s Best Friend’

The 'Espresso' songstress revealed how a 'newer heartbreak experience' inspired her seventh studio album

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed the inspiration behind her new album Man’s Best Friend.

On Wednesday, speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the Espresso songstress revealed how a "newer heartbreak experience" inspired her seventh studio album.

"I think I came out of a sad situation, a lot less bitter than I intended or expected to," said Carpenter.

She went on to say, "With a little bit more of the like, you know what? There's two people involved, and this is part of growing up."

The Please Please Please singer mentioned that she doesn't "want to be enemies with people that I loved."

"I think obviously it depends on what happens and what goes down and how much you feel like you can truly trust that person," said Carpenter.

She noted, "But I do, I feel like it is one of those situations where even the album starting with 'Oh, boy' was sort of a... It's an eye roll to yourself being like, here we go again."

Carpenter also explained the music "feels very reflective of this time in my life where you don't really have a lot of time to sort of mope and weep."

"I think this one was a newer heartbreak experience for me," she said.

Carpenter added that, as a result, Man's Best Friend "slowly came out of nowhere."

To note, this confession came after Carpenter and Barry Keoghan first sparked dating rumors in late 2023 and In December 2024 they "decided to take a break" from their romance.

She was romantically linked to singers Joshua Bassett and Shawn Mendes before her relationship with Keoghan.

