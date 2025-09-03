Matthew Perry's death case takes new turn as ‘Ketamine Queen’ pleads guilty

‘Ketamine Queen’ has pleaded guilty to supplying the drugs that led to Friends star Matthew Perry’s tragic death.
According to the Associated Press, Jasveen Sangha, who was known as the "Ketamine Queen" pleaded guilty on Wednesday, September 3 in Los Angeles.
She was indicted on charges of keeping a drug-involved premises, three ketamine distribution counts, and one distribution charge linked to death or serious injury.
During the court hearing, Perry's mother, Suzanne Perry, and his stepfather, Keith Morrison were also present.
She is the last defendant to plead guilty in connection with the Friends actor's overdose death, as Sangha could face decades in federal prison.
The prosecutors alleged Sangha distributed drugs to Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of Perry's, who then distributed them to Perry’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa
As per prosecutor, Fleming played the role of intermediary between Sangha and Iwamasa.
The Justice Department revealed that Fleming obtained 50 vials from Sangha and gave them to Perry’s assistant.
Prosecutors said Iwamasa later administered at least three shots of the ketamine to Perry on October 28, 2023, leading to his fatal overdose.
"After learning from news reports of Perry’s death, Sangha called Fleming on Signal to discuss how to distance themselves from it," per a DOJ press release.
It added, "That day, Sangha updated the settings on the Signal apps to automatically delete her messages with Fleming. She further instructed Fleming to 'Delete all our messages.'"
To note, he was found face down in his Los Angeles jacuzzi and his autopsy revealed that he died from acute ketamine effects, with drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine usage.