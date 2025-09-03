Sophie Turner replaces Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' season 2

Sophie Turner has confirmed in the much-awaited TV series, Tomb Raider.
The 29-year-old British actress will portray the beloved character Lara Croft, a role previously played by Oscar-winning actresses Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.
Expressing her excitement about the new project, Turner said, "I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft. She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many."
"And I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands," the Game of Thrones starlet told Collider.
According to media reports, the Joan actress will take on the role of the popular video game heroine in the Prime Video series.
The production of the series is expected to begin on January 19, 2026.
A British archaeologist, Lara Croft's character initially appeared in the 1996 video game Tomb Raider, since then, she has been ruling the hearts of video game fans.
In this new adaptation, Waller-Bridge will serve as creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner, alongside Chad Hodge, who will also be a co-showrunner for the series.
As of now, the creators have not announced a release date for the upcoming Tomb Raider series.