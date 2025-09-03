Home / Entertainment

Sophie Turner replaces Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' season 2

Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously portrayed Lara Croft in the earlier Tomb Raider series

Sophie Turner replaces Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' season 2

Sophie Turner has confirmed in the much-awaited TV series, Tomb Raider.

The 29-year-old British actress will portray the beloved character Lara Croft, a role previously played by Oscar-winning actresses Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. 

Expressing her excitement about the new project, Turner said, "I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft. She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many."

"And I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands," the Game of Thrones starlet told Collider.

According to media reports, the Joan actress will take on the role of the popular video game heroine in the Prime Video series. 

The production of the series is expected to begin on January 19, 2026.

A British archaeologist, Lara Croft's character initially appeared in the 1996 video game Tomb Raider, since then, she has been ruling the hearts of video game fans. 

In this new adaptation, Waller-Bridge will serve as creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner, alongside Chad Hodge, who will also be a co-showrunner for the series. 

Meanwhile, Chad Hodge will also serve as co-showrunner in the upcoming series. 

As of now, the creators have not announced a release date for the upcoming Tomb Raider series.

You Might Like:

James Gunn’s 'Superman': 'Man of Tomorrow' gets 2027 release date

James Gunn’s 'Superman': 'Man of Tomorrow' gets 2027 release date
'Man of Tomorrow' will arrive after 'Supergirl' and 'Clayfaces' release

Lady Gaga drops new gothic song 'The Dead Dance' for 'Wednesday' season 2

Lady Gaga drops new gothic song 'The Dead Dance' for 'Wednesday' season 2
The Grammy-winning musician recently starred in Netflix's new TV series, Wednesday season 2

Sydney Sweeney flaunts fit figure amid Scooter Braun ‘dating’ rumours

Sydney Sweeney flaunts fit figure amid Scooter Braun ‘dating’ rumours
The 'Anyone But You' actress put her enviable figure on display in a sleek leotard

Travis Kelce embraces next phase with Taylor Swift after dreamy engagement

Travis Kelce embraces next phase with Taylor Swift after dreamy engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently sent the internet into a frenzy with their enchanting engagement announcement

Ed Sheeran thrills fans with intimate tour dates ahead of album 'Play' release

Ed Sheeran thrills fans with intimate tour dates ahead of album 'Play' release
Ed Sheeran will perform in France, Germany, and Ireland, only two UK dates, Manchester and Coventry,

'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley confirms romance with popular business tycoon

'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley confirms romance with popular business tycoon
The 'Sex Education' actress, Simone Ashley, was last romantically linked with Joshua Jackson

Paul Mescal spills beans on why he’s drawn to characters beyond sexuality

Paul Mescal spills beans on why he’s drawn to characters beyond sexuality
The 'Gladiator II' actor revealed he opts for the roles 'regardless of sexuality'

AEW wrestler recalls Taylor Swift's sweet gesture before his wife's death

AEW wrestler recalls Taylor Swift's sweet gesture before his wife's death
Jeff Jarrett praised Taylor Swift for her thoughtful gesture before his wife passed away from breast cancer

Jennifer Aniston spills beans on her constant Met Gala absence

Jennifer Aniston spills beans on her constant Met Gala absence
The 'Friends' star has revealed the reason why she never attended the Met Gala despite receiving an invite

Harry Styles takes ‘expensive’ life decision amid Zoë Kravitz romance buzz

Harry Styles takes ‘expensive’ life decision amid Zoë Kravitz romance buzz
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were spotted walking hand in hand on a street in Rome last week

Travis Kelce's shocking statement about Taylor Swift leaves fans in frenzy

Travis Kelce's shocking statement about Taylor Swift leaves fans in frenzy
The NFL player made an eye-popping statement about Taylor Swift just days after their engagement

Jack Osbourne breaks silence on Roger Waters’ cold remark about his dad Ozzy

Jack Osbourne breaks silence on Roger Waters’ cold remark about his dad Ozzy
The Black Sabbath legend passed away in July following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease