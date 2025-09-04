Home / Entertainment

Penn Badgley becomes dad to identical twin boys with wife Domino Kirke

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke, who tied the knot in 2017, are also parents to a 4-year-old son

Penn Badgley and his wife, Domino Kirke, are parents again!

The You actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, September 3, to slyly announce the arrival of his twin boys.

He shared a video of himself, announcing about an upcoming live event for his upcoming book Crushmore, which he cowrote with his Podcrushed cohosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

Before whispering about his event, Badgley panned the camera to the feet of one of his newborns.

"There's tiny little baby feet right there. I don't want to wake them up,” he said.

The 38-year-old captioned his post, "Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info.”

Badgley's sweet announcement comes days after Kirke shared a snap of her baby bump on her Instagram Stories with a peace hand sign emoji on top of it.

“They’re identical boys, so now we have four boys. You know, I do mean this sincerely. It sounds a bit tacky, but the world needs more good men, so you know, pressure’s on us to raise them well,” he previously told Access Hollywood.

The John Tucker Must Die actor is already a father to a 4-year-old son and 16-year-old stepson with his wife, from her previous relationship.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke began dating in 2014 and legally tied the knot in February 2017.

