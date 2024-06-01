Chris Evans responds to claims of signing ‘bomb’ in resurfaced image

Trending

  by Web Desk
  June 01, 2024
Chris Evans recently addressed a resurfaced photo that sparked rumours and misinformation, claiming he signed an Israeli bomb.

This week, the Ghosted star photo that was taken eight years ago has resurfaced on social media, which ignited his fans to mistakenly criticise the actor for signing what they believed to be an Israeli bomb.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, Evans shared a clarification over the accusations.

“There’s a lot of misinformation surrounding this picture. Some clarification: This image was taken during a USO tour in 2016,” Evans wrote.

He added, “I went with a group of actors, athletes and musicians to show appreciation for our service members. The object I was asked to sign is not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind.”

Sharing a screenshot of an Agence France-Presse article that confirmed his statement, he noted, “It’s an inert object used for training or display purposes only. You can read the quote from the Air Force in the next story.”

To note, the snap was reportedly captured from Evan’s Turkey trip of honouring U.S. troops during a December 2016 holiday tour sponsored by the United Service Organizations.

The Captain America actor received criticism after it was revealed that Nikki Haley, a presidential candidate, had been seen signing an Israeli artillery shell with the words "finish them." 

