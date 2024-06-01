Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for mother Nargis on her 95th birthday anniversary

Sanjay Dutt has honored his late mother and legendary Bollywood actress, Nargis Dutt on her birth anniversary.
The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to her late mother on Saturday.
He posted two black and white photos.
The first picture showed young Sanjay standing next to his mother, beaming with joy while the second picture showcases a stunning young Nargis, adorned in a saree and a braided hairdo, striking a pose for the camera.
Along the picture, Sanjay penned a heartfelt note in remembrance of his late mother.
"Happy birthday mama, I miss you every day, every minute, every second. I wish you were with me, leading the life you wanted me to, and I hope I have made you proud, love you and miss you, mama,” he penned.
This is not the first time Sanjay has honored his mother's memory on social media.
Few weeks earlier on Mother's Day, the Agneepath actor has shared another black-and-white image of Nargis Dutt, with a caption, "Wishing a Happy Mother's Day to the woman who taught me how to love unconditionally and live with kindness. Your spirit lives on in the love I carry in my heart, Mom. Thank you for everything, love you."
For the unversed, Nargis Dutt is famous for her role in the movie Mother India, which was nominated for an Oscar.
She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in that film.