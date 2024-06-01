Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for mother Nargis on her 95th birthday anniversary

‘Mother India’ actress Nargis Dutt died in 1981at 51

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for mother Nargis on her 95th birthday anniversary
Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for mother Nargis on her 95th birthday anniversary

Sanjay Dutt has honored his late mother and legendary Bollywood actress, Nargis Dutt on her birth anniversary.

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to her late mother on Saturday.

He posted two black and white photos. 

The first picture showed young Sanjay standing next to his mother, beaming with joy while the second picture showcases a stunning young Nargis, adorned in a saree and a braided hairdo, striking a pose for the camera.

Along the picture, Sanjay penned a heartfelt note in remembrance of his late mother.

"Happy birthday mama, I miss you every day, every minute, every second. I wish you were with me, leading the life you wanted me to, and I hope I have made you proud, love you and miss you, mama,” he penned.


This is not the first time Sanjay has honored his mother's memory on social media.

Few weeks earlier on Mother's Day, the Agneepath actor has shared another black-and-white image of Nargis Dutt, with a caption, "Wishing a Happy Mother's Day to the woman who taught me how to love unconditionally and live with kindness. Your spirit lives on in the love I carry in my heart, Mom. Thank you for everything, love you."

For the unversed, Nargis Dutt is famous for her role in the movie Mother India, which was nominated for an Oscar.

She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in that film.

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Entertainment News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Imtiaz Ali opens up about ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Failure: ‘Unfortunate child
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Austin Butler expresses serious reservations about girlfriend Kaia Gerber
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ellie Goulding double crosses new surfer beau by hugging ex-husband Casper Jopling
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kourtney Kardashian drops weekend photo dump with Travis Barker and son Rocky
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Adam Rodriguez celebrates 25 years of Jennifer Lopez's 'If You Had My Love’
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul's ‘highly anticipated' match gets postponed
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Pregnant Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner date with her mother
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for Sony Liv upcoming series 'Shandur'
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Is Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce looking for acting gigs?
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kim Kardashian receives ‘best advice’ from grandma Mary Jo Campbell
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals Enrique Iglesias and Aaliyah's close friendship