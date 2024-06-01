Ellie Goulding double crosses new surfer beau by hugging ex-husband Casper Jopling

Ellie Goulding has been spotted two-timing as she hugged her estranged husband Casper Jopling after returning from Costa Rica where she spent time with her new surfer boyfriend.
The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker was feeling relaxed as she shared a meal with her ex – husband before they were seen sharing a warm embrace on the street, then taking a walk in London last Saturday.
The singer and her art dealer hubby Casper were married for four years but announced they were going their separate ways in February, after photos of Ellie cozying up with her surfer beau emerged.
Infidelity became the focal point behind the couple’s split, who share a son Arthur.
Ellie had announced her split with Casper in an Instagram post which stated, "In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Casper and I privately separated some time ago. We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart."
Casper also updated his followers too, who appeared disappointed over the sudden turn of events.
An insider at that time stated that Ellie Goulding had moved on with a new partner, keeping things highly private.