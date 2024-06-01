Entertainment

Austin Butler expresses serious reservations about girlfriend Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's relationship in trouble

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are not fully compatible, a source exclusively tells Life & Lifestyle.

According to sources, the Elvis actor, who has been dating the model, 22 for nearly three years, would call it quits by summer's end. 

“This is not a match made in heaven, and it's starting to dawn on Austin that Kaia doesn't take her so-called 'career' nearly as seriously as he does," an insider noted.

While Kaia grew up with most famous parents, supermodel mom Cindy Crawford and businessman dad Rande Gerber, Austin comes from a much more humble background which is preventing him from taking a step in their relationship.

A source added, "Kaia is from a different world than Austin, who had to fight for everything he has and prove himself at every turn.”

"The fact that his dreams are finally coming true after years of struggle has only intensified that disconnection. Sure, they're both 'actors' but they have nothing in common, and they know it,” an insider further quoted.

He source expressed, "Austin is the next Brad Pitt and Kaia is the next Brittny Gastineau, if you catch my drift?"

"Austin isn't going to be truly happy until he's with a star on his same heavyweight talent level, and it's the classic Brad Pitt conundrum: is he willing to look like the bad guy to get the relationship he knows he really wants and needs?" the source continued.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were first romantically linked in December 2021 and went public with their relationship in March 2022. 

