Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance 'unbreakable' after major crisis

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has reportedly reached the height of trust and dependency in the wake of the pop star's dad's major heart surgery.
A source revealed to the Daily Mail that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end "went into total caregiver mode" following Scott Swift's quintuple bypass.
Along with taking care of his future father-in-law, the insider further added that Travis has been "making sure" the Lover crooner has been eating by ordering takeout meals for her.
The NFL star has reportedly also been checking in on Scott directly.
"This was their first crisis together, and Travis was doing everything right," the source explained.
Discussing their bond, the tipster noted, "If Taylor wasn't ready to marry him before, she sure is now. They were in love before, but now it seems unbreakable."
Furthermore, the source claimed that Travis has officially become part of the Swift clan, as he has joined the family group chat.
On Wednesday, Taylor's rep announced that her dad underwent surgery over a month ago.
The pop superstar, her brother, Austin Swift, and mom Andrea Swift, 67, were by his side from the operation through the recovery process.
Scott is doing well and feeling fantastic, according to his daughter's rep, who made sure to note that the procedure was not the result of a heart attack.
Taylor, who has stayed out of the spotlight for most of this year, was last seen out earlier this month enjoying a low-key lunch date with Travis near his Ohio hometown.