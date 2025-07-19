Emma Roberts shares adorable selfie with her mini-me son Rhodes: 'My bestie'

Emma Roberts has delighted her fans as she shared an adorable glimpse into her life with son, Rhode.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 18, to share a beaming selfie with her 4-year-old son.

In the heartwarming photo, Roberts could be seen sitting on a bench with her son as they flashed wide smiles.

The American Horror Story actress wore a casual black shirt with matching sun glasses as she tied a white sweater around her neck.

Meanwhile, Rhode, whom Roberts shares with her ex-partner Garrett Hedlund, rocked an orange shirt with black shorts, looking just like her famous mother.

“My bestie,” the We're The Millers star sweetly captioned the photo.

Back in February, Roberts shared peeks into her outing at an arcade with Rhode. 

The first photo showed Roberts laughing behind Rhodes, who appeared to be shouting while another featured the two faced the game with matching screaming faces.

Emma Roberts and ex Garrett Hedlund welcomed their son Rhodes in December 2020. 

However, the couple parted their ways shortly after celebrating Rhodes' first birthday in 2022.

Last year in July, the Scream actress announced her engagement with her partner of two years, Cody John, when she showed off the ring on Instagram, jokingly writing, "putting this here before my mom tells everyone .”

