Margot Robbie leaves fellow diners stunned with generous gesture

Margot Robbie has made millions of fans in recent years due to her spectacular acting skills but this time she has won hearts because of a touching gesture for public.

This week, the Barbie actress stepped out with her husband Tom Ackerley to enjoy a brunch and drinks with pals at Bondi Green restaurant in London's Paddington.

However, during her appearance at the Australian eatery Margot left everyone stunned by a kind and touching gesture.

The 35-year-old actress, who was clearly in a great mood and high spirits, reportedly treated her fellow diners with a round of cocktails for everyone in the restaurant.

According to Daily Mail, Margot bought a drink, featuring her own gin brand Papa Salt, for all the dozens of lucky customers.

For the lunch, the mother-of-one opted for a stylish brown blazer which she paired with a white top and pale jeans.

She elevated her casual look with a black handbag and beaded necklace, while showcasing her natural beauty with minimal make-up.

Image: BackGrid
Image: BackGrid

The Australian actress and her husband, who tied the knot in 2016, looked happy and relaxed as they were seen chatting with pals Josey McNamara, Regan Riskas and Charlie Maas.

Margot Robbie’s appearance comes just a week after she spent the day drinking shots at Wayne Lineker's iconic O Beach club in Ibiza. 

