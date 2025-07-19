Kate Beckinsale announces mother Judy Loe’s death at 78

Kate Beckinsale announces mother Judy Loe’s death at 78
Kate Beckinsale announces mother Judy Loe’s death at 78

Kate Beckinsale has announced the sad news of her mother’s demise, British actress Judy Loe, at the age of 78, saying that “I am paralysed” by grief.

Loe passed away on Tuesday, two years following her final-stage cancer diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, Beckinsale shared a carousel of her mother’s photos on Friday, stating, “I don’t want to post this, I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother‘s death certificate and it will soon become public record. She died the night of 15 July in my arms after immeasurable suffering.”

The Underworld star continued, “I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet. I deeply apologize to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone.”

A glimpse into Judy Loe's journey

Judy Loe was born in 1947, she first made her TV debut in Ace of Wands in 1970 and then played plenty of memorable characters on shows like General Hospital, Inspector Morse,

Casualty star exchanged wedding vows to actor Richard Beckinsale in 1977.

Last week, Beckinsale shared a video of herself singing at Loe’s hospital bedside.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce reacts to Jelly Roll’s remarks about her

Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce reacts to Jelly Roll’s remarks about her
Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star have been in a romantic relationship since the summer of 2023

Lana Del Rey drops intimate snaps from cozy getaway with Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey drops intimate snaps from cozy getaway with Jeremy Dufrene
'Summer Sadness' singer and her husband Jeremy Dufrene exchanged vows last year

Margot Robbie leaves fellow diners stunned with generous gesture

Margot Robbie leaves fellow diners stunned with generous gesture
The 'Barbie' actress stepped out with her husband Tom Ackerley to enjoy a brunch in London

Henry Cavill confirms first baby’s sex with Natalie Viscuso in rare update

Henry Cavill confirms first baby’s sex with Natalie Viscuso in rare update
'Man of Steel' star opened up about the sex of his baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Lily Collins beams with pride over dad Phil Collins’ major Spotify achievement

Lily Collins beams with pride over dad Phil Collins’ major Spotify achievement
The ‘Emily in Paris’ starlet proudly shares her musician dad, Phil Collins’ huge Spotify streaming feat

Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks bring romance to Chris’ London film premiere

Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks bring romance to Chris’ London film premiere
Liam Hemsworth was first linked with Gabriella Brooks in 2019 amid his high-profile divorce with Miley Cyrus

Hailey Bieber gets candid about health struggles amid Justin’s financial crisis

Hailey Bieber gets candid about health struggles amid Justin’s financial crisis
The Rhode founder revealed her ongoing suffering amid the 'Swag' singer's financial woes

Lee Min-ho celebrates ‘Pachinko 2’ Emmy nominations with sweet gesture

Lee Min-ho celebrates ‘Pachinko 2’ Emmy nominations with sweet gesture
Lee Min-ho starrer ‘Pachinko 2’ receives two nominations in the upcoming Emmy Awards 2025