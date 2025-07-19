Kate Beckinsale announces mother Judy Loe’s death at 78

Kate Beckinsale has announced the sad news of her mother’s demise, British actress Judy Loe, at the age of 78, saying that “I am paralysed” by grief.
Loe passed away on Tuesday, two years following her final-stage cancer diagnosis.
Taking to Instagram, Beckinsale shared a carousel of her mother’s photos on Friday, stating, “I don’t want to post this, I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother‘s death certificate and it will soon become public record. She died the night of 15 July in my arms after immeasurable suffering.”
The Underworld star continued, “I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet. I deeply apologize to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone.”
A glimpse into Judy Loe's journey
Judy Loe was born in 1947, she first made her TV debut in Ace of Wands in 1970 and then played plenty of memorable characters on shows like General Hospital, Inspector Morse,
Casualty star exchanged wedding vows to actor Richard Beckinsale in 1977.
Last week, Beckinsale shared a video of herself singing at Loe’s hospital bedside.