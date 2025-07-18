Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce reacts to Jelly Roll’s remarks about her


Travis Kelce has reacted to Jelly Roll’s gushing remarks about his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Recently, Roll appeared on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show where he revealed a slew of his fellow artists that he admires, including Morgan Wallen and Post Malone.

While discussing, the Son of a Sinner rapper revealed his true thoughts of the Love Story singer.

“She’s the GOAT! I will fistfight anybody who says otherwise. Travis, don’t even worry I got this one. You know what I mean? She’s the GOAT,” the 40-year-old rapper told McAfee.

McAfee shared the short clip of Jelly Roll on his official Instagram count, writing, “Taylor Swift is THE GOAT- @jellyroll615”

Shortly after the reel was posted, the NFL star gave his seal of approval to the country rapper’s remarks by liking the post.

The 35-year-old American football further showed his appreciation for Jelly Roll’s admiration in the comments as he penned, “my dawg is the realest!!” with a pair of laughing and high-five emojis.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first linked in the summer of 2023 and confirmed their romance in October of that year after stepping out out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

Since then, the couple have been going strong, often supporting eacother at with Swift cheering on Kelce during his NFL games and the Kansas City Chiefs star attending her worldwide Eras Tour.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks bring romance to Chris’ London film premiere

Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks bring romance to Chris’ London film premiere
Liam Hemsworth was first linked with Gabriella Brooks in 2019 amid his high-profile divorce with Miley Cyrus

Hailey Bieber gets candid about health struggles amid Justin’s financial crisis

Hailey Bieber gets candid about health struggles amid Justin’s financial crisis
The Rhode founder revealed her ongoing suffering amid the 'Swag' singer's financial woes

Lee Min-ho celebrates ‘Pachinko 2’ Emmy nominations with sweet gesture

Lee Min-ho celebrates ‘Pachinko 2’ Emmy nominations with sweet gesture
Lee Min-ho starrer ‘Pachinko 2’ receives two nominations in the upcoming Emmy Awards 2025

Tristan Rogers, ‘General Hospital’ actor, announces cancer diagnosis at 79

Tristan Rogers, ‘General Hospital’ actor, announces cancer diagnosis at 79
The ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Studio City’ star, Tristan Rogers, begins his battle against cancer at the age of 79

Andy Byron’s first words on being caught with Kristin at Coldplay concert revealed

Andy Byron’s first words on being caught with Kristin at Coldplay concert revealed
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s alleged extra-marital affair with his company’s HR Chief Kristin Cabot got exposed at Coldplay’s Boston show

Brody Jenner's mom shares emotional story behind wedding dance song

Brody Jenner's mom shares emotional story behind wedding dance song
Linda Thompson dropped the video of herself dancing along with Brody Jenner at wedding

Chris Hemsworth shares intimate peeks into wife Elsa Pataky’s birthday party

Chris Hemsworth shares intimate peeks into wife Elsa Pataky’s birthday party
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky share daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan

Joanna 'Jo' Bacon dies at 72 after brief battle with life‑threatening illness

Joanna 'Jo' Bacon dies at 72 after brief battle with life‑threatening illness
The ‘Breeders’ actress faced a short but brave battle with cancer after receiving her diagnosis just six months earlier