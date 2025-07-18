Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce reacts to Jelly Roll’s remarks about her

Travis Kelce has reacted to Jelly Roll’s gushing remarks about his girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Recently, Roll appeared on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show where he revealed a slew of his fellow artists that he admires, including Morgan Wallen and Post Malone.
While discussing, the Son of a Sinner rapper revealed his true thoughts of the Love Story singer.
“She’s the GOAT! I will fistfight anybody who says otherwise. Travis, don’t even worry I got this one. You know what I mean? She’s the GOAT,” the 40-year-old rapper told McAfee.
McAfee shared the short clip of Jelly Roll on his official Instagram count, writing, “Taylor Swift is THE GOAT- @jellyroll615”
Shortly after the reel was posted, the NFL star gave his seal of approval to the country rapper’s remarks by liking the post.
The 35-year-old American football further showed his appreciation for Jelly Roll’s admiration in the comments as he penned, “my dawg is the realest!!” with a pair of laughing and high-five emojis.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first linked in the summer of 2023 and confirmed their romance in October of that year after stepping out out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.
Since then, the couple have been going strong, often supporting eacother at with Swift cheering on Kelce during his NFL games and the Kansas City Chiefs star attending her worldwide Eras Tour.