Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks bring romance to Chris’ London film premiere


Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have brough romance to his big brother Chris Hemsworth‘s special night.

On Thursday, the lovebird stepped out to support the Marvel actor at London premiere of his new Nat Geo series Limitless: Live Better Now.

For the event, held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the 35-year-old Hunger Games actor opted for a brown outfit while the 29-year-old model rocked an elegant black silk dress.

Moreover, Chris was also joined by his wife Elsa Pataky, twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 11, and his parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth.

Following the event, Chris took to his Instagram account to share a heartwarming family photo from the premiere.

“Amazing night with family and friends in London for the Limitless premiere. Make sure to check it out on Aug 15 streaming on @disneyplus and @hulu,” he wrote in the caption.

Earlier to this, Liam and Gabriella also supported Chris at the London premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, last year.

The loved-up couple was first linked in December 2019 amid Liam’s high-profile divorce with Miley Cyrus.

They eventually debuted their relationship at a fundraising event in June 2021 alongside Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks mostly keep their relationship private and out or public sight.

