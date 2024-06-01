Malaika Arora shuts down breakup speculations with Arjun Kapoor: 'All rumor's'

Malaika Arora broke silence on split rumors with Arjun Kapoor which have been circulating since a while now.
During a chat with India Today, Arora’s manager has responded to the actress’ breakup, dismissing them on behalf of her.
When asked about the Bollywood couple’s current relationship status, the manager was quoted saying, "No, no, all rumors."
As per a Pink Villa report, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter."
Amid the rumor mills, Arjun took to his Instagram story handle and posted a cryptic note that read, “We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities."
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for 6 long years and made it public in 2018 on the former’s 45th birthday.
Arjun Kapoor accepted Malaika Arora despite her divorce to Arbaaz Khan, who she was married to for 19 years.