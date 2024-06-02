Kareena Kapoor expresses her fondness for THIS Hollywood actor

Kareena Kapoor publicly revealed her obsession for the Oscar-winning American star Adam Driver!
On her Instagram stories, the Laal Singh Chadha actress dropped a screengrab of his character from his 2023 biographical sports drama movie Ferrari. Along with the image the mom of two wrote, “Obsessed."
Just like Kareena is loved for her vibrant personality she is also obsessed with Adam’s charm.
The Jab We Met star’s latest post came shortly after she indulged in a fun chat with Cosmopolitan India where she described her favourite people and loved ones as perfumes.
Starting with bhabi Alia Bhatt, she said, “I would say rose because it’s one of the best flowers and she looks like a rose.”
Then came Ranbir Kapoor’s turn who she called ‘intense oudh.’
It is pertinent to mention that Kareena is a huge name in the Indian film industry. Over the past decade she has been a part of 60 movies, most of which minted money at the box office.
Kareena Kapoor’s latest movie Crew which starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in lead roles was a huge success and raked good box office numbers.