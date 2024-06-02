Nita Ambani sips on $60,000 gold water for THIS reason

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
Nita Ambani has garnered attention for indulging in the world's most expensive gold-infused water, valued at an astonishing $60,000.

Mukesh Ambani's wife drank a unique water named Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, which comes in a custom-made container designed by well-known designer Fernando Altamirano.

Nita claimed that to have flawless skin because of gold water.

It was sold at auction for $60,000, which is about INR 49 lakhs.

The Guinness World Records include "Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani" as the most expensive water in the world as well.

As per the Times Now, the water, infused in 24-carat gold, is a blend of glacier water from Iceland and natural spring water from France and Fiji. Each bottle is worth 249 lakh.

It is previously stated, that the water comes from three natural sources: a spring in France, a spring in Fiji, and the freezing glaciers of Iceland.

The 24-karat gold used to construct the 750 mL water bottle and the 5 grams of gold added to the water for alkalinity are said to be accurate.

Fernando Altamirano, the creator of this beautiful water bottle, is also responsible for the Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne container, which costs over $2 million.

