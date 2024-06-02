Disha Patani raises the fashion bar high on board Anant Ambani's cruise bash

Disha Patani made a gorgeous style statement at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s France-Italy cruise!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Sunday afternoon, the Yodha star treated fans to stunning looks from the Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations on board the cruise that sailed from Cannes.
In the first picture, Disha flaunted her light green designer gown accentuating her curves as she stood amidst the backdrop of the azure blue waters and the deep blue sky with her back towards the camera.
The second photo happened to be a close-up shot of the actress with her glowing skin and bold lips adding class to her outfit.
Therefore in the third picture Disha posed like a true diva showing off her plunging neckline followed by a slew of other breathtaking pictures.
The Baaghi 2 actress did not accessorize her gorgeous look as she opted to appear simple.
As soon as Disha’s pictures went viral, her fans praised the star's beauty.
“ Hottie,” wrote one person.
Another noted, “So classy this green is azadi.”
“Its already hot here and you re raising the bar more high,” the third expressed.
The cruise docked on June 1 at Portofino, an Italian fishing village which has been transformed for the celebrations.