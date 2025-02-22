Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon rings in Drew Barrymore’s 50th birthday with sweet tribute

The ‘Scream’ actress Drew Barrymore celebrates her 50th birthday on Saturday, February 22, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 22, 2025
Reese Witherspoon rings in Drew Barrymore’s 50th birthday with sweet tribute
Reese Witherspoon rings in Drew Barrymore’s 50th birthday with sweet tribute

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her longtime pal Drew Barrymore’s 50th birthday!

The Morning Show starlet took to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, February 22, and dropped a beautiful portrait of herself with the birthday girl.

Alongside the snap, Witherspoon penned a sweet tribute for The Drew Barrymore Show host while reflecting on their heartwarming bond.

“Drewski!!! I’ve loved you for so long... from 15 years old to 50,” she captioned.

The photo, which was from Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 appearance on Barrymore’s show, featured the two actresses beaming as they posed together for the snap.

“It’s been an honor to be on this wild journey with you. Every bit of you is infinitely magical, deeply human and truly wonderful!! Keep shining your beautiful light that brings us all so much JOY !!” the You’re Cordially Invited actress added in the caption.

Drew Barrymore then re-shared Reese Witherspoon’s post on her Instagram Story with a text that read, “I love you!”

On the post, several fans also penned heartwarming wishes for Barrymore.

“Love this!! Happy Birthday Drew!” commented one, while another wished, “Happy birthday to the amazing @drewbarrymore.”

A third gushed, “Look at this power couple of women! Cheers to you!”

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon was last seen in her 2025 film You’re Cordially Invited.

Trump removes 154-year-old table after Musk son X’s nose-picking fiasco

Trump removes 154-year-old table after Musk son X’s nose-picking fiasco

Paresh Rawal strongly backs Akshay Kumar’s decision to do multiple films

Paresh Rawal strongly backs Akshay Kumar’s decision to do multiple films
Pope Francis to skip second consecutive Angelus prayer due to health issues

Pope Francis to skip second consecutive Angelus prayer due to health issues
New Zealand churches under attack: 7 buildings targeted in suspected arson

New Zealand churches under attack: 7 buildings targeted in suspected arson
Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ video star opens up about fan bullying after 15 years
Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ video star opens up about fan bullying after 15 years
Diddy faces major setback as attorney Anthony Ricco exits lawsuit
Diddy faces major setback as attorney Anthony Ricco exits lawsuit
Olivia Rodrigo shares birthday carousel with special note for fans
Olivia Rodrigo shares birthday carousel with special note for fans
George Clooney gets candid about age difference with wife Amal
George Clooney gets candid about age difference with wife Amal
Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce
Jessica Simpson opens up on healing journey after Eric Johnson divorce
Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture
Hailey Bieber celebrates close pal Bella Hadid's new venture
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after declared single amid Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence after declared single amid Ben Affleck split
Ariana Grande reveals her secret online hobby with strangers
Ariana Grande reveals her secret online hobby with strangers
Hailey Bieber not ‘happy’ with Justin following his strange behaviour
Hailey Bieber not ‘happy’ with Justin following his strange behaviour
Sydney Sweeney delays wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney delays wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino
BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album 'Alter Ego' with full track list
BLACKPINK Lisa gives sneak peek of album 'Alter Ego' with full track list
Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement
Ben Affleck 'casually dating' days after Jennifer Lopez divorce settlement