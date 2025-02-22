Reese Witherspoon rings in Drew Barrymore’s 50th birthday with sweet tribute

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her longtime pal Drew Barrymore’s 50th birthday!
The Morning Show starlet took to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, February 22, and dropped a beautiful portrait of herself with the birthday girl.
Alongside the snap, Witherspoon penned a sweet tribute for The Drew Barrymore Show host while reflecting on their heartwarming bond.
“Drewski!!! I’ve loved you for so long... from 15 years old to 50,” she captioned.
The photo, which was from Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 appearance on Barrymore’s show, featured the two actresses beaming as they posed together for the snap.
“It’s been an honor to be on this wild journey with you. Every bit of you is infinitely magical, deeply human and truly wonderful!! Keep shining your beautiful light that brings us all so much JOY !!” the You’re Cordially Invited actress added in the caption.
Drew Barrymore then re-shared Reese Witherspoon’s post on her Instagram Story with a text that read, “I love you!”
On the post, several fans also penned heartwarming wishes for Barrymore.
“Love this!! Happy Birthday Drew!” commented one, while another wished, “Happy birthday to the amazing @drewbarrymore.”
A third gushed, “Look at this power couple of women! Cheers to you!”
Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon was last seen in her 2025 film You’re Cordially Invited.