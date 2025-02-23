Entertainment

Kanye West releases first poster of wife Bianca Censori’s debut movie

Kanye West is over the moon as wife Bianca Censori begins her acting journey

  • February 23, 2025
Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are collaborating on an upcoming feature film following the model's attention-grabbing appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The Yeezy founder turned to his Instagram handle on Sunday, February 23, to share a striking poster of his wife's upcoming debut movie.

The poster features the Australian model lying nude in a contemporary dance rehearsal space, showcasing her blonde hair.

According to media reports, the film is directed by renowned Italian contemporary performance artist Vanessa Beecroft and produced by Kanye himself.

However, the title of the movie has not yet been revealed.

In his Instagram post, Kanye expressed his pride, writing, "IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME."

As the post gained traction on social media, many fans criticised Kanye for sharing the bizarre poster.

One fan commented, "Kanye this isn’t cool."

"That’s enough Mr. West no more today," another fan lashed out.

This announcement came after Kanye West's life partner Bianca Censori's bold fashion choice at the 2025 Grammys, where she wore a completely see-through outfit, which sent the internet into a frenzy. 

