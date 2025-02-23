Entertainment

Cynthia Erivo turns heads at NAACP Image Awards amid 'blasphemy' controversy

The 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 NAACP Image Awards in California

  • February 23, 2025
Cynthia Erivo has recently dropped jaws at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards after being accused of blasphemy by the Christian community.

The Wicked starlet attended the star-studded event on Saturday, February 22, at the Pasadena Civic Centre in California.

During the awards gala, Erivo wore a pinstripe suit, which she paired with a white shirt underneath her double-breasted black blazer.

The 38-year-old songstress also showcased her signature dramatic long nails while posing on the red carpet in front of media professionals.

As reported by People magazine, the Harriet actress accepted two prestigious accolades, including the categories of Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

The Outsider actress received these awards for her remarkable performance in her Oscar-nominated film Wicked, in which she brilliantly portrayed the character of Elphaba.

This public appearance of the popular British singer and actress came after she landed in a controversy for opting for a sensitive role for her next film.

Taking to Instagram, the iconic actress announced her casting as Jesus Christ Superstar, which unintentionally hurt Christian's sentiments, as she received massive backlash from her fans. 

As of now, Cynthia Erivo, who starred alongside Ariana Grande in Wicked, has not addressed the backlash from the Christian community. 

The Grammy-nominated actress' movie Wicked was released on November 22, 2024. 

