Taylor Swift faces huge loss after getting booed at the 2025 Super Bowl

Taylor Swift attended the Super Bowl to support boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9

  • February 23, 2025
Taylor Swift has reportedly face huge loss after she was booed while attending Super Bowl LIX earlier this month in New Orleans.

As per SportsMillions, the Lover singer, who is dating NFL star Travis Kelce, has lost nearly 150,000 followers on Instagram.

However, on the other hand, her boyfriend has gained 12,370 followers since then despite of his loss with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game on February 9.

According to the New York Post, the statistics of the famous couple's social media following was calculated using Social Blade, an analytics website.

Despite the huge loss of followers, the Back to December singer still has 282 million followers on Instagram, meanwhile Kelce boast 6.7 million followers on the social media platform.

Swift’s drop in followers comes days after she attended the star-studded Super Bowl at Caesar's Superdome.

During the anticipated match, Swift appeared on a large jumbotron inside the stadium at one point as she sat in a VIP suite.

However, she soon become the target of Boos from the crowd, leaving her looking stunned before giving a side-eye and then leaning over to briefly address a friend sitting next to her. 

