Ariana Grande sparks health concerns after stressful 'Wicked' promotions

The 'Wicked' starlet Ariana Grande raises health concerns after 2025 BAFTA Awards appearance in London

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025
Ariana Grande's recent appearance at the BAFTA Awards has raised serious health concerns among her fans and close pals.

According to Mail Online, the actress attended the star-studded event on February 17 in London, where she appeared extremely gaunt and skinny.

Ariana’s latest appearance from the show left her fans and close pals worried as her shocking weight loss was particularly noticeable in her sleeveless Louis Vuitton gown.

A former colleague of the 31-year-old actress shared with Page Six that the ongoing promotional events for her newly released films are "physically so demanding."

"I don’t even think your body knows when it needs to eat, you’re sleeping when you’re supposed to be up, and you’re up when you’re supposed to be sleeping," the co-worker added.

Ariana, who received an Oscar nomination last month, has previously opened up about her health struggles.

In an old viral TikTok video clip, she explained, "There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful, I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point in my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy."

As of now, Ariana Grande has not issued any statement regarding her deteriorating health. 

