Rihanna reveals how Pharrell Williams inspired her to name youngest son

The 'Work' crooner Rihanna shares two sons, RZA and Riot, with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 23, 2025
Rihanna opened up about how she has taken inspiration from American pop star Pharrell Williams to name her youngest son Riot.

The Fenty Beauty founder discussed the personal details of her life for Harper's Bazaar's March 2025 cover story.

Rihanna, who shares her two sons RZA and Riot with A$AP Rocky, revealed that her fellow musician and her boyfriend collaborated on the track titled Riot back in 2023, which inspired her to name her little kid.

The 37-year-old singer-turned-businesswoman stated, "He gave us this name thinking it was going to be a girl because he had seen something online. Pharrell is very deep. He's not surface."

"He will never say anything and just leave it there with a full stop. He will have the entire history: the energy, the time, the month that it is," the Diamonds crooner added.

The renowned American musician also explained the obedient nature of her eldest son, saying, "RZA is just an empath. He's so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything."

"And Riot, he's just hilarious. When he wakes up, he starts to squeal and scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I'm like, "Okay, here we go!" the mom-of-two explained.

For those unaware, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their eldest son, RZA, in May 2022, and Riot was born in August 2023. 

