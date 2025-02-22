Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ video star opens up about fan bullying after 15 years

Jasmine Villegas is reflecting on her experiencing after starring in Justin Bieber’s Baby!
In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 31-year-old American songstress opened up about the Peaches singer’s fans, sharing how she faced harassment from them after working with Bieber.
While recalling the time when Villegas got to know that she will be playing the main girl in the Sorry singer’s music video, the actress expressed that she was extremely excited.
"It was pretty amazing," she stated, adding, "Everybody quickly knew who he was and seeing myself in the video and seeing that online and on TV, it was such an honor."
However, what made her whole experience turn bitter was the bullying she faced from Justin Bieber’s fans.
"I didn't get too much love from his fans. They did not like me very much. There was a lot of online bullying for a while. A lot of people couldn't differentiate between it being acting and it being real life,” reflected Jasmine Villegas.
She added, "A lot of girls thought I was really pushing him away, hurting him. That kind of bled into the tour we went on after the music video. While I was performing, I used to get flipped off a lot."
Villegas also told the outlet that after the filming of the video, she would “very randomly” meet Bieber around Los Angeles.
Justin Bieber and Jasmine Villegas hit song Baby was released in 2010.