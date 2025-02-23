Rihanna opens up about the dark side of fame after A$AP Rocky trial

Rihanna has opened up about the dark side of fame, confessing that it can be "very lonely."
During her Harper’s Bazaar March 2025 cover story, published on Saturday, the Diamonds singer revealed the isolating nature of fame.
The 37-year-old singer, who has been in the spotlight for over two decades, explained that she and her family would rather live their lives among the crowds than “allow people to dictate the robbery of the life that [she] could actually be living.”
“We like to eat with people. We like to shop with people. We like to walk the streets with people. I don’t like a private room. I don’t have them shut down stores. I don’t like the Rapunzel life,” she told the outlet.
She went on to share, “It’s very isolating. It’s very lonely. And what am I protecting myself from?”
Rihanna, who has been in dating rapper A$AP Rocky since 2019, further shared that going out with her boyfriend to neighborhood haunts and having fun in bars is important to them.
“That’s a big thing for us and actually a really big thing for him,” she added.
Rihanna's heartfelt confession about fame comes after a tumultuous month, during which she showed her support for A$AP Rocky during his assault trial.