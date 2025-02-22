Diddy faces major setback as attorney Anthony Ricco exits lawsuit

Diddy has been hit with a huge legal blow as top lawyer Anthony Ricco has stepped down from the case.
On Friday, February 21, TMZ reported that Ricco has withdrew from the disgraced rapper’s lawsuit as his legal team could not get on the same page regarding his best defense.
According to the insiders who are directly linked to the attorney, Diddy’s defense team had been going through a power struggle for several months between Ricco and lead attorney Marc Agnifilo.
The decision came to spotlight after Ricco informed the judge on Friday that he will not be a part of the case anymore.
While he did not specify the reason behind his decision, the outlet reported that the clash between Ricco and Agnifilo was over the sex trafficking accusations, with both having different perspectives and plans about how to defend the rapper.
Moreover, the sources also revealed that when Anthony Ricco stated that he wants to speak directly to Sean Combs regarding the best strategy, the co-counsel even prevented him from doing so, making him more frustrated.
Notably, the insiders also mentioned that Diddy’s lead attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos have been “rock solid” for nearly a year now, making them a strong team even without Anthony Ricco.