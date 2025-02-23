Jennifer Love Hewitt drops cryptic message as she rings in 46th birthday  

Jennifer Love Hewitt is celebrating her 46th birthday with a sensible message this year.
The 46-year-old American actress took to her Instagram account on Friday, February 21, to share a carousel of images featuring herself.
In the first snapshot, she was seen showcasing her makeup-free face while passing a subtle smile for a picture.
In the photos, the 9-1-1 actress styled her hair in soft waves.
For her birthday post, she penned a brief caption, writing, "46 years old. No makeup and no filter [One of my besties hates a filter so this is for you, It’s been a hard start to the year. I don’t quite feel myself."
"But yet I feel like maybe this is all to bring me closer to who I am meant to be. In this feeling of loss and being lost I have found a strange calm and letting go that doesn’t usually come easy to me," she continued.
She also expressed gratitude to her husband, Brian Hallisay, and three kids, Autumn, Atticus, and Aidan, whom she dubbed the "greatest."
On the professional front, Jennifer Love Hewitt is gearing up to showcase her impeccable acting skills in the upcoming horror-suspense movie, Untitled I Know What You Did Last Summer.
The much-anticipated film is slated to be released across theatres on July 18, 2025.