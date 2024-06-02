‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s special traditional union is not on the cards.
An insider told the People Magazine on Saturday, June 1, that East Coast-based reality series will not have a special traditional reunion this year due to cast shakeup.
"A reunion is meant to have resolution and it's clear in the season final that there is no path forward in that type of setting," the insider noted.
They further shared, "So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season."
The season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has witnessed deep-rooted conflicts among the cast member which includes, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Fessler, Margaret Josephs and Danielle Cabral.
The unresolved tension between longtime feuding sisters-in-law Teresa and Melissa, who did not interact all season until the explosive finale that was teased in the premiere episode, made the things even bad.
Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was premiered on Bravo on Sunday, May 5, 2024.