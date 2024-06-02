Entertainment

Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics

Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday were guests at Anant Ambani's three-day cruise

  • June 02, 2024
Shanaya Kapoor was papped having a blast in Italy with her girl squad Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday!

The trio flew off to grace Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebrations aboard a cruise which docked at Portofino on June 1.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the Gunjan Saxena actress lit up fans’ lazy Sunday with pictures from her fun-filled getaway.


After the three-day cruise trip came to an end the girlies took the streets of Italy in style on their own relishing Italian cuisine, partying and basking under the sun. 

The first photo featured Sanjay Kapoor's daughter posing by the deck in a backless multicolored gown.

While the second was a lovely shot of the three best friends, who were busy making fond memories.

In the third, Shanaya posed with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana amidst the picturesque background of buildings and the azure sky.

The carousel was never-ending which followed by candid solo shots of Shanaya,

" That's amore," Shanaya captioned the carousel. 

Shortly after the diva's carousel did rounds, her die-hard fans were quick enough to comment.

“ Foreground and background both amazing,” wrote one user.

Another penned, “ KKR girls.”

The third added, “ Beauty queen bebs.”

“Dam superb hot," the fourth effused,

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan kept it chic this year with glamorous, trendy outfits and dewy makeup to complement their look. 

