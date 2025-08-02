MGK spills explosive reason behind rejecting ‘Sinners’ audition

To Machine Gun Kelly, nothing matters more than his moral ethics.
During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week, the 35-year-old American rapper and singer-songwriter opened up about his audition for 2025 horror film, Sinners, revealing that he rejected the opportunity for a key reason.
Speaking to the host, MGK revealed that he turned down the audition for Ryan Coogler’s smash hit movie because the role required him to use a racial slur.
The Forget Me Too rapper also confessed that he has “a lot of aspirations to be in movies. It just hasn't panned out that way. I'm on universal timing, though, so we'll see.”
“I mean, there's there's been plenty of movies that come out that I'm like, ‘Ah, I was supposed to be in that.’ Or, ‘Oh, I did auditions for that.’ Like Sinners, I was supposed to be in that,” he added.
During the conversation, MGK mentioned that he was supposed to audition for the role of Bert – a KKK member who becomes a vampire – a part that was ultimately played by Peter Dreimanis.
He recalled, “The vampire — they had me set up to do the audition— it’s the one that’s in the house, so he’s the second vampire, the one that the guy comes and eats the family. In the audition, he has to say the ‘n-word’ and I wouldn’t do it.”
Sinners, released on April 18, 2025, featured a star-studded cast, including Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfield, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, and Wunmi Mosaku.