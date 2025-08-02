Sarah Jessica Parker bids emotional goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw after 27 years

Sarah Jessica Parker is bidding final goodbye to her beloved character of 27 years!
On Friday, August 1, the showrunner Michael Patrick King announced that the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That..., will end after season 3 amid widespread criticism.
Following the heartbreaking announcement, Sarah who played Carrie Bradshaw in the franchise for 27 years, took to her Instagram account to pen an emotional note along with a montage of photos from show.
"She broke hearts, heels, habits. She loved, lost, won, tripped, leaped, fell short and into puddles. Aged, got wiser. She has made the hardest, worst and best decisions,” the 60-year-old actress began to express.
She continued, “Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her.”
Sarah Jessica Parker further gushed over Carrie's three best friends, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis.)
“The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt,” she added.
The finale of And Just Like That... is set to premiere on Max on August, 14.