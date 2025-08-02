Home / Entertainment

‘Peaky Blinders’ star announces heartbreaking news amid cancer remission

Sam Neill, known for his role in 'Jurassic Park', has been in remission for years after fighting blood cancer


Sam Neill is mourning the loss of a dear “friend”!

The Jurassic Park star took to his Instagram account on Saturday, August 2, to share that his “beloved duck”, named Magda, had passed away in her sleep at his vineyard Two Paddocks in New Zealand.

“SAD DAY. Very upset to hear that in my absence, dear old Magda , my beloved duck , passed away this week. Bruce found her in the long grass - she had died peacefully in her sleep. This was my last time with her a few weeks back,” he wrote alongside a video of himself with the waterfowl.

In the reel, Sam could be seen smiling as he cradled the black and white duck and spoke about her recent ducklings. 

The 77-year-old actor went on to express, “She was a miracle old duck - very late in life she finally hatched some eggs and raised 2 hellraiser ducklings.”

“Today, they stand by the dam saying goodbye to their mother, as KEVIN THE KAKA [another duck] flies past, as a salute to the old girl! Farewell Magda, my little friend,” he added.

The heartbreaking loss comes after Sam Neill went into remission following cancer battle.

Last year, the Peaky Blinders actor opened up about undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage-three blood cancer during an episode of the ABC series The Assembly.

