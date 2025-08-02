Home / Entertainment

Tom Holland finally addresses mounting speculation over James Bond role

Daniel Craig's last Bond film was 2021's 'No Time To Die', which was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga


Tom Holland had finally addressed the budding speculation swirling about him possibly taking on the role of James Bond in the upcoming film.

The Spiderman actor joined chef Gordon Ramsay for a video, posted on his YouTube channel on Thursday, July 31, to make fried chicken sandwiches and promote his non-alcoholic beer brand.

During his appearance, Tom acknowledged the rumors suggesting he could be the one to take over from Daniel Craig as the iconic British secret agent.

“Listen, there’s speculation at the minute. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. 'We’ll get there one day,” he teased with a sheepish grin.

Tom further added, “Every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I’ve had.”

The rumors stemmed after Dune director Denis Villeneuve signed on to helm the next film in the long-running series.

In the latest development, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Friday that the Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has joined the newest 007 film as a writer.

“It has always been on my bucket list and it's fantastic to be invited to do it — I can't wait to get started,” Steven expressed in a statement to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

Daniel Craig's last Bond film was 2021's No Time To Die, which was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Read more :

Entertainment

Rihanna ‘plans’ comeback tour following delay amid third pregnancy

Rihanna ‘plans’ comeback tour following delay amid third pregnancy
The 37-year-old singer confirmed that her ninth studio album is finally underway during an interview in February

Tom Holland to team up with major superhero in 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland to team up with major superhero in 'Spider-Man 4'
The 'Spider-Man' is set to receive help from some unexpected superheroes in the upcoming movie

Machine Gun Kelly reveals his role in daughters' name selection process

Machine Gun Kelly reveals his role in daughters' name selection process
The 'Bird Box' star has two daughters, Casie, 16 with Emma Cannon and Saga, four months with Megan Fox

Billy Ray Cyrus makes bold move for Elizabeth Hurley as love blossoms

Billy Ray Cyrus makes bold move for Elizabeth Hurley as love blossoms
Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed their relationship earlier this year

Sabrina Carpenter fuels buzz with ‘Man’s Best Friend’ tracklist reveal

Sabrina Carpenter fuels buzz with ‘Man’s Best Friend’ tracklist reveal
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker reveals final song and complete tracklist of her upcoming album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Hailey Bieber ready to make bold move for Justin Bieber but with one condition

Hailey Bieber ready to make bold move for Justin Bieber but with one condition
The Rhode founder and the 'Peaches' singer will make plans to mend their strained marriage

Gracie Abrams swoons over ‘electric, impossible to believe’ Lollapalooza show

Gracie Abrams swoons over ‘electric, impossible to believe’ Lollapalooza show
The Secret of Us tour hitmaker pens a heartwarming note after a smash hit Lollapalooza concert in Chicago

Lizzo shades Sydney Sweeney’s 'great jeans' ad with savage clapback

Lizzo shades Sydney Sweeney’s 'great jeans' ad with savage clapback
'Pink' songstress shared her own satirical version of the 'Euphoria' starlet’s ad campaign