Tom Holland finally addresses mounting speculation over James Bond role

Tom Holland had finally addressed the budding speculation swirling about him possibly taking on the role of James Bond in the upcoming film.
The Spiderman actor joined chef Gordon Ramsay for a video, posted on his YouTube channel on Thursday, July 31, to make fried chicken sandwiches and promote his non-alcoholic beer brand.
During his appearance, Tom acknowledged the rumors suggesting he could be the one to take over from Daniel Craig as the iconic British secret agent.
“Listen, there’s speculation at the minute. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. 'We’ll get there one day,” he teased with a sheepish grin.
Tom further added, “Every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I’ve had.”
The rumors stemmed after Dune director Denis Villeneuve signed on to helm the next film in the long-running series.
In the latest development, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Friday that the Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has joined the newest 007 film as a writer.
“It has always been on my bucket list and it's fantastic to be invited to do it — I can't wait to get started,” Steven expressed in a statement to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.
Daniel Craig's last Bond film was 2021's No Time To Die, which was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.