Dua Lipa beams with pride as she receives citizenship of her native Kosovo

Dua Lipa is now a proud citizen of her native country, the Republic of Kosovo!
In a delightful new Instagram update on Friday, August 1, President Vjosa Osmani announced that the 29-year-old English and Albanian singer-songwriter and actress has now officially become a citizen of Kosovo – a landlocked country in Southeast Europe.
Sharing a slew of photographs featuring the Levitating singer beaming with pride as she received her citizenship, Osmani penned, “Welcome home, Dua!”
She continued, “Special honor that today, by presidential decree, to grant citizenship of the Republic of Kosovo to Dua Lipa, one of the most important cultural and artistic personalities in the history of our country.”
“Dua and Kosovo have always been inseparable,” heartwarmingly added the Kosovar President.
In her statement, Vjosa Osmani went on to recognize that Dua Lipa has been and continues to be the country’s one of the most powerful voices on the world’s biggest stages, making history with her achievements and becoming an inspiration to millions of people around the globe.
“Our gratitude is endless for all that Dua has done and continues to do for Kosovo, for our youth, for our art and for the international image of our country. Dua, Kosovo is always proud of you!” she concluded.
Dua Lipa was born in London to Kosovo-Albanian parents, Anesa Lipa and Dukagjin Lipa, who had immigrated from Pristina to the U.K.
She was granted Albanian citizenship in November 2022 in recognition of her global success and role in elevating the country’s culture internationally.