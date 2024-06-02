Royal

King Charles exchanges beekeeping tips with David Beckham

King Charles met David Beckham, the other ‘huge fan’ of bees

  June 02, 2024
David Beckham got a fancy chance to exchange some “beekeeping tips” with King Charles recently.

The two had met at Your Majesty’s Highgrove House located in Gloucestershire to have an exclusive talk on The King’s Foundation, as per BBC.

Once there, the former football greeted students from the Snowdon School of Furniture, then told them how he’s always interested in helping youngsters “expand their horizons.”

“Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation’s work,” David Beckham said.

He added, “It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!"

The Inter Miami CF’s passion for honey farming has been intricately chronicled in the Beckham documentary as well as on his Instagram profile.

Last year, he even gifted King Charles a jar of his home-made honey.

Your Majesty, on the other hand is “a huge fan” of bees and just his Highgrove home is enough to spell it out.

King Charles was seemingly so impressed of David Beckham’s knowledge as an apiarist that he made him an ambassador of The King’s Foundation!

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to rugby player Rob Burrow’s demise
Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance on King Charles’ insistence
King Charles gifts Princess Beatrice first official public duty
King Charles has locked Prince Andrew ‘in dark room’, friend confirms
Kate Middleton maintains flexible schedule as King Charles returns to work
King Charles taps David Beckham for new royal ambassadorship
Prince Harry branded ‘idiot’ in scathing attack from John Lennon’s son
Jordan's princess Rajwa displays growing baby bump on her wedding anniversary
King Charles to be free of ‘constant danger’ this summer
King Charles ‘shocked’ by D-Day veteran’s story at ‘surprise’ visit
Queen Elizabeth getting excited for winning £16 at horse race revealed
King Charles threatens to disown Prince Andrew for not leaving property