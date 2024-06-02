King Charles exchanges beekeeping tips with David Beckham

David Beckham got a fancy chance to exchange some “beekeeping tips” with King Charles recently.
The two had met at Your Majesty’s Highgrove House located in Gloucestershire to have an exclusive talk on The King’s Foundation, as per BBC.
Once there, the former football greeted students from the Snowdon School of Furniture, then told them how he’s always interested in helping youngsters “expand their horizons.”
“Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation’s work,” David Beckham said.
He added, “It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!"
The Inter Miami CF’s passion for honey farming has been intricately chronicled in the Beckham documentary as well as on his Instagram profile.
Last year, he even gifted King Charles a jar of his home-made honey.
Your Majesty, on the other hand is “a huge fan” of bees and just his Highgrove home is enough to spell it out.
King Charles was seemingly so impressed of David Beckham’s knowledge as an apiarist that he made him an ambassador of The King’s Foundation!