Prince William, Kate spark fury over huge 'no-go zone' around 'forever home'

Prince William and Princess Kate have failed to land in their local community's good books due to a massive "no-go zone" set to be imposed around their new home.
As reported by The Sun, the 150-acre zone will be marked with "no trespassing" signs, and any unauthorised individual who crosses the warning will face immediate arrest.
The 2.3-mile perimeter is intended to keep William, Kate and their three children, George, 12, Charlotte, ten, and Louis, seven, safe once they move into the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge.
Since August 2022, the young family has been living in the Grade II listed Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park.
The family has no live-in staff at their current home, and this is also reportedly set to be the case once they move into this bigger abode.
The new property, Forest Lodge, is only four miles away from Adelaide Cottage.
Furthermore, the Grade II listed Georgian property, nestled in a secluded spot inside the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park, comes complete with Venetian windows and a hallway with a barrel-vaulted ceiling.
Kate has already been spotted picking new furniture for the stunning property, which the family is planning to make their "forever home", including a 24-seater table.
To add to the security measures, the new exclusion zone will be surrounded with state-of-the-art CCTV.
Security minister Dan Jarvis' order, which came into force on Sunday, gives officers the power to arrest trespassers and is intended to act "as a deterrent for incursions".
However, the new plans have not sat well with some local residents, many of whom will see substantial changes to their access arrangements.
Due to the recent security measures, a car park is now closed, while there will no longer be access to Windsor Great Park at Cranbourne Gate, which in the past locals could pay £110 annually to use.
One local woman told the outlet, "Many of us have been walking our dogs here for 20 years, so to be told we can’t any more is a kick in the teeth."
However, despite the frustration at the new arrangements, other residents were sympathetic to the royal couple's need for privacy and enhanced security.